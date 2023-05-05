Several local school districts had students who gave outstanding performances at the state gathering of Future Farmers of America (FFA), held at the end of last month.
The Glen Rose FFA group announced their recent success at the state FFA Convention, which took place at the Hot Springs Convention Center April 24-26.
“The 96th Arkansas FFA Convention and Expo was three days jammed packed with sessions, motivational speakers and lots of fun had by all. As a chapter we received the National Chapter Award , FFA for FFS Award and Affiliated Chapter Award,” the program announced on social media.
The National Chapter Award was accepted by Noah Draper. Brandon Kover accepted both the Affiliated Chapter Award and the FFA for FFS Award on the group’s behalf.
FFA students at Ouachita High School also gave winning performances at state, sharing on social media that their FFA Land Judging Team won 3rd Place overall in the state, securing them a spot at the National FFA Convention to take place later this summer in Oklahoma City.
Bismarck FFA students performed well, raking in several honors and cheering on fellow student, Kailey Liston, in her bid for state office. Other news from local school districts will be reported when those details are made available