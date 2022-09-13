Several local fire departments have recently been awarded funds through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program.
“Fire safety grants fund critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience,” according to the FEMA website.
The AFG program assists fire departments, fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations. The grant funds cover costs associated with operations and safety, vehicle acquisition, and other emergency response needs outlined by the applying organizations. The program has given out 1,442 awards totaling over $235 million, as of Sept. 2022.
Fire departments in Magnet Cove, Glen Rose and Bismarck have all announced their recent receipt of the award, as well as their respective plans for the funds.
Magnet Cove fire department announced this weekend on social media that they were awarded a $60,000 AFG grant that will be used to purchase of a new Cascade breathing air system, which is used to refill the self-contained breathing units firefighters wear during emergency response operations.
“This much needed piece of equipment will be used to fill our brand new air cylinders from the AFG grant received last year comprised of our new MSA airpacks,” the post on social media stated. “We cant say enough to thank our dedicated members and hardworking team of grant writers to make this project happen.”
