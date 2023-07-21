Bismarck’s certified grill master, Frank Davis, has been racking up the wins and giving some impressive showings lately in the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) competition circuit.
Davis is a Georgia native who moved to Hot Spring County about eight years ago. He was owner of a restaurant and part of the Big Papa’s BBQ cooking team that cooked up big wins back in Georgia, so when he heard about SCA a few years after moving to Bismarck, he decided to get back into the swing of competition cooking again.
Since we first introduced you to Davis back in February, he’s been in almost-constant competition at events all around the state.
From his First-Place winning hamburger creation at the Spa City Steak Showdown in Hot Springs, to placing fifth in Malvern’s own Brickfest Brick-B-Que Baby Back Rib Cookoff, to another first-place win in Des Arc for his steak entry, then another great showing at an event in El Dorado, Davis has been cooking up a storm and leaving his competitors in the dust.
This past Saturday, Davis won big yet again, with his Second-Place watermelon “and so-much-more” creation in the Ancillary category, and a margarita to die for that garnered him an 8th-Place win, at the “Battle in the Delta (DOUBLE)” at Wilson, Ark.
Davis has even competed in Oxford, Miss., in the last few months, as well as competing at the 9th annual SCA World Championship in Fort Worth back in March.
Each win at an SCA cooking challenge earns the winner a Golden Ticket that reserves his or her spot in the next SCA World Championship, which Davis has done twice now, with both his Des Arc performance, and one of his Ancillary wins.
In addition, competitors’ standings from one event to the next are compiled and posted on the SCA website, and those standings show that Davis is currently First in Ancillary points for the state of Arkansas, and 15th overall in the country.
Davis has also qualified to compete in the next World Food Championship but has not decided yet if he’ll do so. The experience would be costly, and Davis says he would probably need a few corporate sponsors to make the trip happen, but if he had such sponsorship he could “chase points” and likely finish Top 5 in the country.
Davis is a busy man, between his full-time job as an insurance account rep. for Mark Cramer’s State Farm in Malvern and his endless competitions. But lucky for all of us, especially those of us who tend to miss the mark at the grill, Davis will be making time for a cooking demonstration on television next week.
You can catch Davis in action on THV11’s morning show, “The Vine”, next Wednesday, July 26, which also happens to be his birthday. The show will air from 9-10 a.m., and Davis will be doing a demonstration of how he cooks a winning SCA steak.
Be sure to tune in, and don’t hesitate to visit steakcookoffs.com for information about the SCA rules for entry, a full calendar of events, and details on membership.