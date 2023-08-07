The Back To School Block Party was another great success this year early Thursday evening at the Hot Spring County Courthouse and surrounding area.
Organized by the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce, the event hosted dozens of area businesses, churches, civic groups and other organizations who set up tents and handed out essential school supplies and assorted items that students throughout Hot Spring County will be needing when they head back to the classroom in just a matter of days.
“This event helps with supplemental supplies and some other needed things, and just as important, provides some fun and shows community support. Hopefully, everyone goes away feeling good about the day,” the Chamber’s Executive Director, Lance Howell, commented in a previously-written article by MDR Guest Correspondent, Megan Hobbs.
Backpacks, pencils, loose leaf paper and other school supplies were given out by the truckload to hundreds of kids and their parents. The event also brought free hot dogs and popcorn, free shoes and various clothing items, and even free haircuts to the crowd of local residents who suffered the heat along with the volunteers and community leaders, who all came together to pull off the third season of the popular annual event.
Read the full story in Saturday's Aug. 5 newspaper edition.