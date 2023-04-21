Ray Hastings is a Malvern resident currently undergoing rehabilitation therapy at Encore Healthcare & Rehab on West Moline Street.
Hastings noticed the less-than stellar condition of the American flag gracing the facility’s front lawn and decided he wanted to donate another one to replace it.
Col. Pat Daniel and members of the Malvern JROTC program visited the healthcare facility on Wednesday to hold a formal flag changing ceremony.
Encore staff and residents gathered together to witness the retirement of the beloved flag and herald the rise of the new one. The old flag will be given a proper disposal at a later date.