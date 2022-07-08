Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell announced on June 30, 2022, a Hot Spring County jury convicted 41-year-old Damion Norwood of Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, a Class B Felony. The Malvern Police Department submitted the criminal investigation, and the case was presented to the jury by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jared Davis and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Peyton Murphy.
Judge Chris E Williams presided over the trial and followed the sentence recommendation of the jury. Damion Norwood was sentenced to fifteen (15) years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and assessed a $15,000.00 fine. Due to Damion Norwood having a prior violent felony conviction, he is not eligible for parole and will serve his sentence day for day. Damion Norwood was immediately taken into custody by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department at the conclusion of the trial to begin serving his sentence.