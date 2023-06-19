In September of 2022, nine individuals from Malvern and Hot Spring County established an Organizational Charter for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Malvern. The next step is to create a Chapter, which requires a minimum of 100 members.
The NAACP is committed to dismantling racism and disrupting inequality to create a society where all people can truly be free. This work includes civic engagement, systemically building racial equity, and supporting policies and institutions that prioritize the urgent needs of Black people, who are most impacted by race-based discrimination.
Persons interested in becoming a member of the Malvern-Hot Spring County Chapter may call 502-319-0259, or email engagehsc@gmail.com. Adult membership for 1 year is $30.00. Applications with checks or money orders should be payable to NAACP, and mailed to Engage HSC, P. O. Box 1724, Malvern, AR 72104.