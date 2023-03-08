The pastor of the local Calvary Church of God in Christ, Bishop Robert G. Rudolph, Jr., recently took part in a project launched by the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau that shines a light on the capital city’s Black history and culture, in celebration of Black History Month.
The “Experience Little Rock in Color” interactive video series features over 30 central Arkansas Black business and community leaders that comment on Black history, culture, notable community members, and the Black experience in Little Rock.
“Our new interactive video series shines a spotlight on Little Rock's amazing Black experiences. By connecting us to all the culture and flavor of the city’s unique and diverse offerings, ‘Experience Little Rock in Color’ helps viewers and new travelers explore a city that’s not only beautiful but brimming with possibilities for meaningful experiences,” as stated on the LRCVB website.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Black History Month with the launch of our new video series,” said
President/CEO of the LRCVB, Gina Gemberling. “Little Rock is a dynamic and diverse community that pairs different cultures with world-class attractions, restaurants and experiences. We are proud to spotlight our city’s rich Black history and culture and look forward to expanding our video series to connect with more diverse communities that make our city a unique, must-see destination for visitors and locals alike.”
