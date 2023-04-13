The Malvern City Council packed a lot of legislation into their April meeting Monday evening before hearing concerns voiced by a local citizen who is not happy about recent changes made to the Solid Waste Authority property on East Page Avenue.
Jeremy Skaggs, who has owned property in close proximity to the SWA site for about 20 years, came to the Council to speak that evening because he says the recent addition of outdoor lighting and a chainlink-fenced area that now houses empty trash containers are an eyesore and causing him issues at his residence.
“I spoke with Judge Thornton, I’ve talked with various Council [members] on the matter, attended some of their meetings,” Skaggs said. “Basically, it’s loud noises before 7 a.m., they’ll be picking up and dropping those large 15- to 20-cubic foot containers on the ground and it’ll hit the metal frame, it sounds like thunder over there.”
Read the full story in Thursday's April 13 newspaper edition.