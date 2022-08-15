Many local school districts will start back next week with Malvern starting back the following week to coincide with ASUTR’s starting date of Aug. 22.
As we emerge from the COVID pandemic and as reports of the Monkeypox virus are on the rise nationwide, schools find themselves at a crossroads of sorts.
“COVID definitely impacted my high school education,” said Jaycee Parrish, a 2022 graduate of MHS. “I was a straight A student, but as soon as we were quarantined and transitioned to online learning, my motivation for school plummeted.”
Parrish plans to attend Henderson in the fall.
According to Malvern School District’s Annual Report to the Public, the class of 2023 suffered lower test scores in all four major subjects (English, reading, math and science) after COVID.
From 2019 to 2021, the class of 2023’s scores in English dropped from 75 points to 57.4, reading fell from 44 to 25.9, math slipped from 35 to 24.3 and science fell from 33 to 26.5. In all areas except math, the scores sank below the state average.
Besides two exceptions, all classes in the district took a hit in all four core subjects. The class of 2023 still scored above the state average in English and math in 2021.
Similarly, Glen Rose’s Report to the Public shows ACT Aspire scores from grades 3-10 dropping in all four subjects as well. Glen Rose’s average English score fell from 69.22% to 66.72%, reading from 41.81% to 30.73%, math from 54.92% to 41.87% and science from 45.22% to 35.32%.
It’s not just Malvern, or even area schools, but it’s an issue that’s struck across the country. America’s response to the pandemic has resulted in a great decrease in test scores and students’ social skills.
