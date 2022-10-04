The Malvern Animal Shelter does its best to provide daily shelter, sustenance, and great overall care for strays and unwanted cats and dogs that are either rescued from points all across the county, or dropped off directly at the Malvern facility.
Fittingly located at 2625 Canine Rd, the shelter building and lot are on the smaller side. But facility director Stacy Bates and her right-hand man, Donnie Walker, utilize the space to the utmost benefit of the animals in their charge.
The facility’s function is enhanced by primary and backup heating and air conditioning, a washer and dryer, large basins for cleanup and shelving for storage, a puppy room, a recovery room, and a separate room to house the feline population. Staff keep extensive documentation on every animal that comes through the facility.
Bates said the shelter has recently come into possession of a small plot adjoining the shelter property, and plans are in the works for the land to be cleared and prepped for the addition of several dog runs to benefit the temporary tenants of the shelter.
Bates and Walker do what they can for the unwanted animals of Hot Spring County, but their mission to care for and ultimately re-home these animals would be virtually impossible without the help of caring organizations like Cuddle Babies Rescue.
“We started fostering for the shelter last December. We kind of take their overflow and help with medical and that kind of thing,” said Kristy Hamilton, director of the local nonprofit. Hamilton is able to work so effectively with the shelter through her business, Cuddles & Hugs Boarding & Grooming.
“If we pick up a dog, and say it’s been hit by a car, well the shelter doesn’t really have the budget for that, so then we reach out to them,” Bates said of their association with Cuddle Babies Rescue. “They’ll take it, get it to a vet, they’ll do a fundraiser, whatever they have to do. It’s just like a revolving door, it never stops.”
“We work with a rescue out of Rhode Island, and I think we sent 11 this morning,” Hamilton said. Transport of the animals is provided by Just Us Beagles rescue organization in Benton.
Bates and Hamilton worked together to apply for assistance through the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide efforts to end pet homelessness. Last year, the company helped re-home 62 animals from the Malvern area. This year, they’re offering huge discounts to benefit adopting families and providing microchips for animal tracking and safety.
“Finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal of BISSELL Pet Foundation. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners,” as stated on the company’s website. “We do this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted.”
The “Empty the Shelters” adoption events have helped well over 100,000 animals connect with families all across the country and Canada since it was established in 2016.
“We’re pretty excited about this BISSELL ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. I think there’s 280 across the nation next week that are participating.” Hamilton said. “They’re helping with the adoption fees—we’re gonna charge a minimal adoption fee, and they’re gonna pay half.”
Animal lovers who want to adopt will only have to pay a $25 adoption fee this month, thanks to BISSELL. Hamilton and Bates hope the decrease in fees is an incentive to potential pet owners who may be on the fence about adopting.
