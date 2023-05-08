Lots of people experienced changes in their incomes when the Covid 19 pandemic came. With layoffs and reduced hours families had a hard time making ends meet. One local Malvernite got inspiration for a way to help fund her family from a movie and her grandmother.
Kendalynn R. Bolton, a local Malvern citizen, recently spoke with this writer about her business’ KB’s love by the Pound. After her husband was laid off as covid cases began to rise; Kendalynn began thinking of ways she could supplement the family income. She reports “eventually my husband was able to get back to work but the ends still weren’t meeting” When a facebook post about a movie named “Apple Mortgage Cake” came across her feed she decided to watch and found some inspiration. In the movie, the lead character played by Kimberly Elise, uses her grandmother’s cake recipe to make income for her family and to pay their mortgage. Kendalynn had a pound cake recipe she thought she might give a try.
Read the full story in Saturday's May 6 newspaper edition.