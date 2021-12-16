Ouachita Elementary School student Mason Chastain was on a mission to make a difference this Christmas. He dropped off a huge collection of toys to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock on Friday. Chastain and his mother, Lori, received these gifts and monetary donations from friends, family, and strangers around the country to help Mason in this endeavor.
Chastain had his first seizure in December of 2019 and found himself at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for testing. His mom, Lori, said her son didn’t know they had hospitals just for children, or that there was so great a need for such a thing.
“Every time we go, he sees the little kids’ pictures in the halls, and, you know, we talk about them,” Lori said.
Overcome with compassion for the other sick children, he asked his mom if they could purchase a toy for each child there upon their next visit. His mom sort of put him off that day, but as his condition required yearly visits to the facility, Chastain would inevitably bring up the subject to his mother again and again.
