Perplexus, a local band made up of exceptionally talented young musicians who all attend Ouachita High School, rocked the stage and the crowd at the district’s high school auditorium Thursday night.
The core lineup of the band consists of bassist, Ethan White; Avery Burroughs on drums; Zakk Davis on guitar; and Julia Selph, also on guitar.
The band formed about a year and a half ago, but you would think they’d been playing since the womb if you heard their tight sound and on-point renditions of a round of hard rock classics from the mid-70s to the present day. The bass and drums shook every seat, and the solos were simply unreal as they played through the best-known hits from Ozzy, Metallica and more.
Ouachita SD Music Director, Robbie Byler, was backstage with the group before the performance, offering encouragement and acting more as “facilitator” than teacher for the group that evening.
“I’m just there to let them do what they do,” Byler said.
