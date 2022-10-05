National 4-H Week is a great time to introduce the local community to the newest Arkansas 4-H State President, our very own Jack Berryhill.
Berryhill is a 17-year-old Leola resident who has been deeply immersed in all aspects of 4-H for many, many years. Berryhill spends his time in home school and attending to countless projects and farm tasks, both in service to his family’s farm and through his participation in countless 4-H Club programs, activities and events.
As quoted from the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture website, “The mission of 4-H is to provide opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, form attitudes, and practice behavior that will enable them to become self directing, productive, and contributing members of society.”
4-H fulfills their mission by inviting youth to participate in individual and group projects that promote hands-on learning and experience in agriculture, community service, education and research, animal health, animal science, and citizenship. The life skills taught through 4-H pave a stable and productive path for the leaders of tomorrow, as well as foster the tradition and continuing appreciation of Arkansas agriculture and the rural way of life.
Berryhill is an active member the Ouachita 4-H Club, where he serves in the Vet Science and Teen Leaders’ programs and is extensively involved at all levels of 4-H participation.
