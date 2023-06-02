WoodmenLife Malvern, in partnership with the Malvern VFW Post #2586, recently placed about 50 flags surrounding the Hot Spring County Courthouse in their annual effort to celebrate Memorial Day and honor local veterans—all who gave some, and some who gave all.
Each flag on display around the courthouse has a tag or two with a personal note of tribute and eternal gratitude from individuals, families and local businesses, to various former HSC residents who served in the U.S. military with grace and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Organizers of the flag placement also urged others to donate to the effort, as a way to be involved in the tribute. They were able to raise $895, and those funds will be given to the North Malvern Assembly of God Youth Ministry to assist in travel expenses for one of their members who has qualified to attend a national arts and literacy competition finals.
