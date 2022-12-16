The MDR previously reported a heartwarming story about two local veterans who raised $10,000 for troops fighting in Ukraine. Since that reporting, these two have been able to raise over $50,000, and their efforts show no signs of slowing anytime soon.
Doug Barnett and Jonathan “Monty” Montgomery, two Army veterans who now work together at the Malvern Post Office, share a common concern for the brave Ukrainian forces who’ve been battling the invading Russian troops since February.
Barnett and Montgomery couldn’t join the forces on the front lines, but they wanted to do their part to help. They found a like-minded community on Twitter who referred to themselves as NAFO, which stands for “North Atlantic Fellas Organization.”
Barnett and Montgomery quickly became part of the NAFO following, which gave them a unique opportunity to raise funds for the war effort. They took it upon themselves to create NAFO “Challenge Coins” and auction them on Twitter to raise money for the Georgian Legion, a Ukrainian military unit comprised of volunteers from all over the world.
That initial 24-hour auction netted them $10,000, which they promptly turned over to the Georgian Legion. Since that time, Montgomery and Barnett have been in direct communication with the Georgian Legion’s commander, Mamuka Mamulashvili, and received his blessing to create another Challenge Coin, specifically with the Georgian Legion patch design.
Auctions of the second round of coins have brought the current total of funds raised to a whopping $50,000, and the men still have a few dozen coins left to be auctioned soon. Barnett and Monty are also currently designing another Challenge Coin to benefit the Norman Brigade, a Western volunteer military unit fighting for Ukraine, made up of volunteers from Canada, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.
With the fight still raging in several contested areas of Ukraine, and with winter rolling in, the troops fighting in Ukraine need all the help they can get in terms of winter clothing and gear, food, military equipment, and other support, both physical and moral. To learn more about the war currently being fought in Ukraine, visit the U.S. Department of Defense or the U.S. Dept. of State’s websites, or check out the official website of Ukraine at ukraine.ua.
And to claim a NAFO Challenge Coin for your very own, as a concrete way to show support to Ukraine, hurry on over to Twitter and search “NAFO Challenge Coin” soon, so you won’t miss the next auction! Slava Ukraini!