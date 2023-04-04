Malvern resident Gabrielle Williams and her fiancé, Lester Leblanc, were planning to welcome their second child into the world on March 30 when they received the shock of their lives.
Two days before the scheduled procedure that would facilitate the birth of their baby girl, Gabrielle left home to go run some errands before a preliminary doctor’s appointment scheduled for later that morning.
“I had an appointment with my OBGYN that morning as a checkup--I didn’t make it,” Williams said.
“I started running errands that morning and I was like nope, ok, I can’t do this, so I started heading home,” she said. “I get home and I get out of the car and I’m like, Lester, we gotta go--and then I’m like, I really need to use the bathroom, and then that’s kind of where it all just went down.”
Williams quickly realized that she was going into early labor, and events unfolded before she could even wrap her head around that fact.
Lester ran to get his mother, Margaret Nash, from the other room. Margaret joined her daughter-in-law in the bathroom and barely had time to close the door behind her before her newest granddaughter decided to join them.
“She had a doctor’s appointment and then she called me, and she told me that she was feeling, like, a lot of pressure,” Nash said of her daughter-in-law.
“So, she came home, and she tried to go to the bathroom, and then she just started hollering, she’s like ‘oh no, oh no!’ “Nash said. “And so I went in to go check on her, and I had to catch a baby.”
Nash has six children, two she adopted and four she had through Caesarian delivery, so you could say she has a little experience with childbirth--but nothing could have prepared her for the vital role she would find herself playing in the birth of her own granddaughter.
“We got her stood up and you know, and just kind of caught her,” Nash said. “It was a neat experience. I told her you know, I always wanted a home birth, but this is not how I imagined it!”
Read the full story in Tuesday's April 4 newspaper edition.