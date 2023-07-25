Emily McClenahan of Vail Family Farm has a big heart and an even bigger love for animals—that’s why she offered to help the City of Malvern Animal Shelter with a recent transport.
This past weekend, staff at the local shelter helped Emily loaded up eight furry friends who have been calling the shelter in Malvern home, after which she drove them to the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth.
Emily rescued her very own furry best friend, Dexter, from the shelter, so she knows how much love is waiting for these animals—and for those who decide to open up their homes to a rescue pup.
“If by doing this, I give even just one person the chance to find their own ‘Dexter’, then I’ll do it ’til I die,” she stated on social media. She later stated that the drive was uneventful, and all pups were delivered to the new facility. Emily’s help was invaluable, and much appreciated by the shelter.
“They are off, and on their way to the Humane Society of North Texas. Words cannot describe how much we appreciate them. We are so grateful to Emily Anne McClenahan for taking her Saturday and donating her services to get the Krewe to Fort Worth from Malvern, Arkansas,” shelter staff stated on social media.
Not everyone could—or would—volunteer to make such a trip, but there are still plenty of ways you can support the City of Malvern Animal Shelter!
Treat yourself to a great meal tonight at Texas Roadhouse in Hot Springs, and feel good knowing that 10 percent of your purchase will directly benefit the City of Malvern Animal Shelter. Simply mention to your server or other staff at the restaurant that you want your purchase to count towards the fundraising event.
But if you can’t make it to Hot Springs tonight, you can still give food, care items or monetary donations directly to the shelter. Drop off your donations at 2625 Canine Dr. here in Malvern, and while you’re there, spend a minute visiting the animals. Who knows, you may even find your next furry best friend!
And if you don’t have extra money to donate, that’s ok—your time would be priceless.
“We welcome volunteers and if you would like to come help us we would love for you to drop us a note and head over to volunteer,” according to the facility’s social media page.
“We are looking for volunteers to bring toys and treats for the animals and pass them out. Walk dogs. Socialize cats. Capture videos and share. Read to the animals. Take a dog out for a few hours for a wag cup at Sonic. Bring frisbees and peanut butter and pass out to the dogs. Bring kiddy pools for the dogs,” as stated on social media.
Contact shelter officials to offer assistance, or to learn more, by calling 501-304-0000 or emailing malvernaco@malvernar.gov.