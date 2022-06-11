It took 23 hours for crews to clear the roads after Wednesday’s incident on Interstate-30 so that the necessary repairs could be made and the road could be opened back up.
“We’re all worn out,” said Jason Tanner, who owns and operates Tanner’s Towing & Recovery. “Everybody.”
According to Tanner, about 30 people altogether worked side by side to speedily clear a stretch of the busiest interstate in Arkansas. Three tow companies, Beene’s Towing & Recovery, Bailey’s Towing & Recovery and Tanner’s worked alongside first responders and Diversified Land Solutions and Farber Construction in the cleanup efforts. All in all, 22 vehicles were taken off the roadway, including six 18-wheelers with trailers.
“It was a complete team effort,” said Tanner. “We all worked together and formed a plan.”
Tanner said that during those hours, it wasn’t like there was a Tanner’s crew and a Bailey’s crew and a Beene’s crew, but more like they were one big crew working together.
On top of county officials and tow trucks, there was assistance from first responders in Saline County and from Caddo Valley.
One of the biggest issues that Tanner faced was the increased traffic while bringing wrecked vehicles back to Malvern. He said he’s very appreciative of those who gave him fair room to maneuver on his many trips back and forth to the scene of the accident.
After hauling off the last of the debris, the job of the local tow truck drivers was not finished. The heavy traffic led to all sorts of incidents Thursday. Tanner’s crew had to respond to an overturned semi truck on Grigsby Ford, for example.
Tanner has run his wrecker service for 22 years and his father has 40 years of experience doing the same. He said that what happened Wednesday was the “worst accident in this county’s history.”
“Nobody’s ever seen an incident like that,” said Tanner.