Local veterans, the Malvern Fire and Police departments and friends and family of local World War II veteran, Cpl. Eulice Bain, came together at The Crossing assisted living facility in Malvern on Friday morning to honor Bain with a tribute parade and commemorative coin presentation.
The coin was bestowed to the honored vet by administrative and healthcare associates with the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, for his selfless service and sacrifice to the cause during World War II.
Bain served as a machine gunner with the famous 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion. The 1st Division is the ground combat element of the I Marine Expeditionary Force and was founded in Feb. 1941. Bain was stationed in Okinawa with his division when he was severely wounded.
“I was wounded on May 5, 1945,” Bain said. “I was in Okinawa, and we were getting ready for an invasion of Japan’s mainland.”
Bain was shot clean through the chest during a training exercise, but the projectile miraculously missed any vital organs. A rod coated with silver nitrate was inserted into and completely through the wound to prevent infection until he could be transported to a hospital ship where medical officers patched him up and sent him on to a better facility near Australia to continue care.
Once healed, Bain was returned to his division to assist in operations during the occupation of China. This division would affectionately become known as a second verse of the “China Marines,” who originally were stationed in Shanghai from 1927-1941 to protect American citizens during the Chinese Revolution and the Second Sino-Japanese War.
When the war ended, Bain’s division and one other were dispatched to North China to accept the surrender of Japanese forces. American soldiers had to mediate the process of surrender because the Japanese were reluctant to face Chinese forces in defeat, due to fear of retribution for atrocities committed in battle.
“I’ve crossed the mighty Pacific Ocean twice, and I feel fortunate to be here talking to people now,” Bain said.
Bain was born in Nashville, Arkansas on March 19, 1926, and volunteered the first chance he got for military service during the second World War. He was awarded several other illustrious medals and honors in addition to the Purple Heart during his three years of service overseas.
“I turned 19-years-old 11 days before we landed on Okinawa,” Bain said. “I went in a kid, and I came out a man.”
After the war, Bain met and married his sweetheart, Sarah Jean, who was a Leola native. Bain then returned to San Diego, where he’d spent time during basic training. He worked as a milk man out West, then returned east and settled in Mountain Home for 25 years before moving back to Malvern in 1987 to be near his ailing in-laws.
Bain spent his civilian career primarily in the institutional foods arena, with an emphasis on delivery and sales, but his heart never left San Diego, in a sense.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine. There’s no such thing as ex-Marines,” Bain said.
Bain joined the other residents at The Crossing in Malvern about five months ago. He was blessed in life with two sons, and Jerry, the younger of the two, was on hand at the assisted living facility Friday to share the moment with his father and celebrate his life and legacy with the other attendees, standing proudly by his father’s side as the coin presentation took place immediately following the short procession.
“Honor Troop Challenge Coins were a uniquely military tradition, and different services have different traditions,” Arlo Taylor, deputy public affairs officer with the Central Arkansas Veteran Health Services, said as an intro to the history of the tribute taking place that morning.
Taylor explained that Central Arkansas veterans of World War II are traditionally presented with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) Commemorative Coin, which is a hefty piece which displays the symbols of all five current military branches on one side. Medical staff from the VA Hospital, who come to The Crossing periodically to assist in Bain’s primary care needs, assisted in presenting the coin to the thankful vet.
“This is just a simple token of our appreciation for the service these veterans have given our country, all that they’ve done for us, it’s the least we can do,” Taylor said. “But we always want to treat them like rock stars, that’s what we do.”
“Even with all our problems we have now, we’re still the guiding light of the world,” Bain said about his beloved America, which he served with pride and still holds in the highest regard. Bain’s commitment was evident to the crowd as he proudly reiterated every Marine’s motto, “Semper Fi”-- Always Faithful.
Bain was overcome with emotion and gratitude for the event and the attention, tears welling in his eyes as he enthusiastically waved a small American flag toward the procession of first responders and patriotically decorated vehicles making their way around The Crossing’s circular drive in his honor.
“This all makes a long, long journey worth it,” Bain said.