Lono School, first established in 1886, was home to rural students south of Malvern for decades, until consolidation forced those students to enroll in other school districts.
Older Lono students would be sent to Malvern, and younger students would be sent to attend Fairview, but many former students, teachers and friends of the Lono community started coming together every year for an annual reunion several years ago, to remember the good times and keep the precious history of the school alive.
Reunions usually take place in early September in the school’s beloved old gymnasium,built in 1938. The original schoolhouse burned down in 1922, and a second schoolhouse was built soon after but later demolished when the property was sold in 1974.
COVID put a damper on the last few annual reunions, and so is the case once again. Organizers had thought to put together a reunion celebration this year for the first time since before the pandemic, but a recent COVID outbreak at a local assisted living facility has halted those plans.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Aug. 30 newspaper edition.