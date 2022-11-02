You’d think the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library would take a break every now and then, especially after all the hard work they put into the month-long scare-a-thon they just wrapped up in October, but the library’s November calendar is just as packed with storytime sessions, craft and Maker Space activities, and special community events for us all to enjoy.
Some highlights you can find at the library this month include the Adult Craft class, where they’ll be making Christmas gift box luminaries; a fabulously fun way to sample different authors and genres at the brand new “Book Tasting” event; and a special Story Time afternoon for the kids with children’s author, Tim Bauer.
Check out the library’s Events Calendar below and plan your month of fun right now! More details about each event can be found on the library’s website by going to www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov, or by speaking with one of the helpful and friendly staff by calling 501-332-5441.
Or better yet, stop in now to 202 E. Third St. in Malvern, and enjoy all the library has to offer!
Monday, Nov. 7
Story Hour – Owl’s Storytime– 10:30 a.m.
Join Ms. Amy for stories, crafts and fun! Story hour is designed for those 2
years old to PreK.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Maker Tuesdays – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment.
Book Tasting – 5:30 p.m.
Try something new! We will have several different book genres for you to sample. Who knows, you might find a new favorite author! We will meet at the Friends Headquarters at 204 E. Second St. Light refreshments will be served.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Teen Craft: Tie-dye Look Jewelry or Key Chain – 4:30 p.m.
We will use jewelry charm or key chain fobs and crayon shaving to create a one of kind piece of jewelry. Registration is required.
Friday, Nov. 11 & Saturday, Nov. 12
Library Closed
We will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Monday, Nov. 14
Story Hour - Take a Trip! Travel Storytime – 10:30 a.m.
Join Ms. Amy for stories and crafts designed for those 2 years old to PreK.
Bismarck Bingo for Books – 1:30 p.m.
Join us at the Fisherman’s Grill for an afternoon of bingo. Winners will receive their choice of books. Everyone is welcome. Event is open to all ages.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Maker Tuesdays – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment.
Adult Craft: Christmas Gift Box Luminary – 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
We will use a wire shelving and ribbon to make a gift box that shines.
Registration is required and opens on Nov. 1
Friday, Nov. 18
Story Time with Tim Bauer – 2 pm
Children’s author, Tim Bauer, will join us for a special story time. He is the author of Lucas the Dinosaur Entrepreneur, Billy the Dragon, and Harper
Hears No.
Family Movie Night – 6 pm
This month will feature the Pixar movie, Lightyear. Please bring a blanket or
lawn chair to the story trail. Feel free to bring snacks!
Saturday, Nov. 19
Tween/Teen Escape Room – 11 a.m.
Join us for an Alice in Wonderland themed escape room.
Monday, Nov. 21
Story Hour - Giving Thanks – 10:30 a.m.
Join Ms. Amy for stories, crafts and fun! Designed for those 2 years to PreK.
Bingo For Books – 2 pm
Join us in the community room for an afternoon of bingo. Winners will
receive a free book. All ages are welcome to attend!
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Maker Tuesdays – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Reserve our Maker Space room and equipment. Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and request your choice of equipment.
Duck Decoy Painting – 2:30 p.m.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will present a free duck decoy