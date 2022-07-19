The 2022 Summer Reading Program: “Ocean of Possibilities” at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library is going…well, just swimmingly. And the excitement continues this week with fun and educational crafts and activities dedicated to the theme, “Ocean of Wonder”.
Today’s fun starts off at 10 a.m. with the Kid’s Craft hour, where kids will use the provided supplies to make “Pool Noodle” jellyfish, and also with a special presentation at that time by Nitro Joe, a professional science performer.
Adults get the chance to create an ocean-themed charcuterie board with two Adult Craft sessions scheduled for today—one at 2 p.m., and the other at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday kicks off with the kid-favorite Lego Club at 10 a.m., where kids build something different each week for the chance to win a prize, followed later on by the 2 p.m. Teen Activity, where the kids will use a special type of tissue paper to create unique watercolor paintings.
Thursday brings the 10 a.m. Cooking with the Library Chef session, where participants will create a “s’more starfish” snack with the provided supplies. Then Lenny and Mabel with Bright Star Productions will present their entertaining take on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, “The Little Mermaid” starting at 10:30 a.m.
The new Yoga Classes are proving to be very popular—come see why on Thursday, when instructor Pam Hall will be holding class in the Community Room at 5:45 p.m.
Friday begins with a Science Hour starting at 10 a.m., where kids will use the supplies provided to them to answer the rather important question, “How do sharks float?” Then stick around for the 2 p.m. Sensory Activity, where participants will use nontoxic household items to make their very own moon sand.
Also at 2 p.m. on Friday is the STEM activity, where kids will use kits donated by the Arkansas State Library to make a waterwheel with a generator.
Saturday brings the arrival of Nemo, but he can be a slippery fellow, so visitors will be asked to help find him and bring him to the help desk for a prize.
Check out plenty of books on Saturday to tide you over till Monday, July 25, and stop back in to continue the adventure. Pick up your weekly supply bag, and don’t miss the 10 a.m. Tiny Art Show Exhibit. The Pre-K Story Hour begins at 10:30 a.m., and the K-3 Story Hour starts at 11:30 a.m. Then a Maker Space activity kicks off at 2 p.m., where kids will get the chance to create something using a 3-D printer.
And be sure to bring your teens ages 12-18 to Bicentennial Park on Tuesday, July 26, for the Laser Tag event. The library will have a 1,400-foot laser tag maze set up at the Park from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for teens to enjoy.
“It is the mission of Malvern-Hot Spring County Library to provide quality materials and services which fulfill educational, informational, cultural and recreational needs of the entire community in an atmosphere that is welcoming, respectful and professional,” as stated on the library’s website.
To register for activities, or for more information about all the events taking place at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library, visit www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov or call 501-332-5441.