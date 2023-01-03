Christmas was a real treat this year for locals and volunteers who attended the Community Holiday Meal event the afternoon of Dec. 25 at First United Methodist Church on East Page Avenue in Malvern.
Locals were thrilled to see the annual sit-down dinner come back this year, after a two-year hiatus from the in-person Christmas meal event because of COVID. John Allan Funk, devoted member of the church and one of the annual organizers of the meal events, said they provided 663 meals to guests and take-away meals, and they were able to donate a lot of yummy goodness to several local religious and outreach organizations, as well.
As organizers fed and attended to the in-person crowd of holiday meal-goers that Sunday afternoon, a man who came to enjoy the meal with his fellow citizens approached Funk and presented him with a handwritten letter and donated check from a woman who couldn’t be there in person but wanted to let Funk and the others know how much the meals have meant to her and her loved ones.
Funk has been part of the church his whole life and one of the main organizers of the annual meal event for almost 20 years now. He always knew how meaningful these holiday public gatherings were to him personally, but this year he was warmly reminded of how significant the event has been for others over the years.
The letter the man handed Funk was from a woman who’d been coming to the meals every year but could not be in attendance this year due to health issues. She wrote Funk a note of gratitude for his and the other volunteers’ efforts, explaining that she’d met the man who handed Funk the letter at a similar event at the church in 2011.
This woman opened her heart to a stranger in need that day at the church meal. He walked in needing a place to sit, and she welcomed him to her table. After learning of his struggles in life, she generously offered to do what she could to help him. Whether she is just a warm-hearted person all on her own or was inspired by the giving spirit that surrounds these holiday meal events, she made a new and lasting friend that day and helped him make changes for the better in his life.
The woman helped the man she met that day by giving him a temporary place to stay and assisting him in getting his CNA certification. Now, 12 years later, the couple are still fast friends, and he helps take care of his sweet guardian angel in her elder years. The man attended the meal in person and took a plate home to his friend, and she sent that letter with him because she wanted Funk and the other volunteers to know just how much of an impact this event has made in her and her friend’s lives.
The bond they’ve built, the complete turnaround this man made in his situation, and the compassion and care he still shows the woman after all this time is just one of many miracles that have stemmed from the annual Community Holiday Meals.
Walking into the fellowship hall and seeing a happy crowd coming from all walks of life to celebrate together was nothing short of Christmas magic, complimented by the incredible smells wafting from the kitchen, the gorgeous trees decked out in holiday lights and festive ornaments, and the Big Man himself making a special appearance to hand out gifts for meal-goers of all ages. This reporter was also treated to a very special holiday performance on the beautiful church chimes by First United Methodist’s organist Glenda Aldridge.
Funk and the other volunteers were even more impacted emotionally this year, because they saw how much the need for food, winter items and a helping hand have really grown throughout the community. Funk said Sunday’s event revealed to him a troubling increase in the community’s needs since the last in-person Christmas event took place in 2019
The adults in line on Sunday to receive winter socks, blankets, gloves and hats from Santa was even longer than the line of children waiting to meet Mr. Kringle, and everyone in attendance showed obvious gratitude for the opportunity to get some extra help staying warm this winter.
Funk wanted to give a special Thank You to the following organizations and individuals who donated their time, money, goods and generous hearts to make this year’s Holiday Meal a success:
First United Methodist Church
“…and all those who furnished desserts, delivered meals, made monetary donations, or showed up to help in some way, goes our undying gratitude for participating in this community outreach ministry,” Funk said in a statement.
The holiday meals are officially over until Thanksgiving 2023, but Funk and other organizers hope the spirit of love, fellowship and unity in Christ carries over throughout the community this Christmas, and into the coming year.