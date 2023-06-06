Two candidates vying to fill Position 1 on the Magnet Cove School District’s School Board, a seat being vacated by outgoing member, Stephanie Jones, will face off at the polls once again today, after close numbers at the polls on May 9 made a runoff election a necessity.
Unofficial results showed that candidates Troy Cook received five votes, Lacy Holley received 147 votes, and Samantha Nuckolls received 143 votes for the School Board position. Election commissioners have since certified the results, which indicate that a runoff is necessary between Holley and Nuckolls before the seat can be decided.
Liz Pfeiffer, HSC Election Coordinator, along with HSC Election Commissioners Terry McDermott, Nicole Hughes and Taunia Hilborn, examined the regular ballots and provisional votes closely to determine the validity of the results.
Early voting ended yesterday, and the designated polling center will be open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today for the remainder of local citizens who would like to cast their vote. Voting will take place at First Southern Baptist Church in Magnet Cove, located at 142 Magnet Rd.
Unofficial results will be shared with the public at the polling place by 8:30 this evening, but election officials will have to wait 48 hours before certifying the results, which will happen no earlier than Thursday.
The winning candidate will join current MCSDSB members Jeff McJunkins, Board President; Mike Hughes, Board Vice-President; Karen Scott and David Sulton for the 2023-24 school season.