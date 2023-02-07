Kooper Wallace is a young man with a big heart who lives in Magnet Cove with his parents and siblings. He is attending classes virtually this school season through Arkansas Virtual Academy, and one of his online assignments is turning out to be a benefit for the local community.
One of the tasks presented to Kooper through his virtual STEM class, taught under the guidance of Elizabeth Wallace (no relation), was for him to find a unique construction project to complete in his local area.
Kooper had the idea of building a Blessing Box and finding somewhere local to install it, seeing it as a great way to both fulfill the requirements of the assignment while also offering help to people in the neighborhood who could use it.
Kooper got the idea from his former church, One Refuge in Hot Springs, and he knew that it had been a true blessing to the congregation and the people who partook of the items.
“We had a Blessing Box there, and my EAST class said we had to come up with a project, so I thought it would be a good idea,” Kooper said.
Blessing Boxes are a popular way organizations and individuals share essential items with others in their community. Weather-resistant boxes are built and installed in a designated area, loaded with non-perishable food, toiletries and other items, and made open to the public.
Malvern has several such Blessing Boxes in various locations, and they have helped many people in the local area.
People who donate to Blessing Boxes also benefit from knowing they’ve done something good to help those around them who are less fortunate, or those who happen to fall upon hard times.
The Wallace family used to attend church at One Refuge in Hot Springs until it closed its doors a few years ago. They currently have no house of worship to call their own spiritual home, and thus, no particular church they could approach about the Blessing Box idea.
“I put a post on Facebook looking for donations to help build it,” Kooper’s mom, Jessica Wallace, said. Once she decided to share her son’s plan and their desire to find a church that would be interested in having a Blessing Box installed to her personal Facebook page, a member of Magnet Cove United Methodist Church happened to come across it while she was scrolling one day.
“She had posted on Facebook that she was looking for a church,” Magnet Cove UMC Pastor Tammy Harrell said, explaining how she and Kooper’s mom first became acquainted. Harrell has been with the church for three years.
“One of my members saw it, Erica Laughlin, and she said ‘This sounds like a good idea.’ I said yeah, it sounds like a great idea!”
It just so happened that members of the church had been wanting to do something like this for a long time but hadn’t made concrete plans to move in that direction, until spurred on by Kooper’s idea.
