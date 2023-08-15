featured Magnet Cove students start the 2023-24 school season Photos by Virginia Pitts Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students in the Magnet Cove School District joined those attending Ouachita and Glen Rose in returning to the classroom on Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Recommended for you Classified Display Ads Book Donations Needed Service Directory Bulletin