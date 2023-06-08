Participants of the Magnet Cove Summer Theatre, led by MC Band Director, Andy Beck, are pleased to announce that “Shrek The Musical” will be coming to the stage at the Magnet Cove High School Auditorium on June 22, 23, and 24.
Based on the book “Shrek!” written by William Steig and published in 1990, as well as the popular animated movie released in 2001 and the sequels, the musical is a lively adaptation that originally opened on Broadway in 2008.
The stage play features the much-beloved characters of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, the villainous Lord Farquaad, and other characters people who are familiar with the book or film may remember.
