The Magnet Cove Summer Theatre, an extramural performance group led by MCHS Band Director Alex Beck, presented “9 to 5, The Musical” July 7-10 at the Magnet Cove High School auditorium.
Beck, a small host of notable MCHS alumni and a handful of current students from Magnet Cove and Poyen high schools have been working nonstop for weeks to perfect their performances and iron out all the kinks, and their efforts paid off throughout the timeless comedic production this reporter enjoyed Friday evening.
Beck is in his ninth year with the Magnet Cove School District and has led the talented troupe through several previous productions, including 2019’s “Lucky Stiff”, 2020’s “Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”, and last year’s production of “Clue, the Musical”.
This year’s offering was a tale familiar to most in the audience from the 1980 movie of the same name released by 20th Century Fox. Robert Greenblatt produced the musical version for Broadway in 2009.
The local theatre group’s most recent musical was loosely planned after the rousing success of their 2019 musical production, “Lucky Stiff”, which is a murder-mystery farce based on the 1983 novel “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo.”
“The people that came really enjoyed it, the kids enjoyed doing it, and so the talk was, you know, later on we would do a reunion show,” Beck said. He said the “9 to 5” production is the first show to invite back a few of the original 2019 cast, as well as a couple of former students from other productions.
The troupe is not exactly affiliated with the district, but was allowed to perform on campus, as a courtesy to Beck and the students, and for the benefit of the community. The choice of musical was made with consideration, and adult alumni were assigned the lead character roles with the more mature lines, while current high school students played the supporting roles and were in charge of technical tasks, such as lighting and audio.
The musical is similar to the plot of the 1980 film version, which starred Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead, Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly and Dolly Parton as Doralee Rhodes. Parton and collaborative partner Patricia Resnick developed the 2009 stage version, and Parton also wrote all the songs for the musical adaptation.
“It’s a great production,” Beck said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Violet is a widow, mother, and more-than-capable employee at Consolidated Companies who, despite her business acumen, is passed over for promotion simply because she’s a woman.
Judy Bernly comes in as a new employee at Consolidated and is a former housewife who is joining the workforce later in life because her cheating husband recently vacated their marriage to be with his secretary.
Doralee is introduced as an ultra-attractive secretary at Consolidated who is constantly rebuffing the boss’s advances and dealing with catty co-workers after the boss spreads false rumors that he and Doralee, both married to other people, are intimately involved.
These three female co-workers face different personal and professional struggles while working under their sexist, male chauvinist boss, Mr. Franklin Hart.
In the musical adaptation the women bond one evening over their shared animosity and frustration with Hart, fantasizing several imaginative ways to put a violent end to the man, after each woman has felt the brunt of his abhorrent behavior, firsthand.
Soon after, Violet mistakenly believes she poisoned Hart’s coffee. She rushes off in a panic to speak with the other two women, and Hart’s faithful secretary Roz informs him of their offense after she overhears the three women secretly discussing the situation.
When Hart confronts Doralee with the allegation, she hastily rips the cord from a phone off his desk and ties him up with it. The three women then decide to hold Hart captive at his own home because they are in fear of the authorities and at a loss for what else to do, but they know his clueless wife is out of town for a few weeks.
While holding Hart captive, the women attempt to collect evidence of embezzlement against him while simultaneously making several executive decisions in the office by forging the boss’s signature. In the duration, the women become empowered to work through some personal and professional issues stemming from being a woman in a man’s world and living with sexism, discrimination and disrespect on a daily basis.
Hart eventually escapes his bonds and kidnaps Judy, in turn. He makes his way back to the office to confront the other women, but unbeknownst to all of them, the company’s CEO, Mr. Tinsworthy is on his way in. Tinsworthy shows up and informs Hart that because of all the recent managerial improvements and hence, a 20 percent increase in productivity, Hart is being sent to manage the Bolivian branch of the company.
The final scene of the play reveals the future of the main characters, as Violet is promoted to Hart’s former position, Judy finds new love with Hart’s ex and Doralee makes it big as a country singer in Nashville. In the last few moments of the play, what some may consider karmic justice is revealed, as the audience learns that Mr. Hart ends up being captured by jungle natives in Bolivia and is never seen or heard from again.
The production opened the evening of July 7, with additional performances taking place Friday night, Saturday night, and capping off with a final Sunday matinee. The Friday night production this reporter witnessed was entertaining and pretty seamless after Beck and his student-assistants fixed a few minor audio difficulties at the beginning of the show.
Abby (Holland) Gage, a 2016 Magnet Cove High School alum and the current elementary musical teacher for Poyen School District, lit up the stage as newcomer Judy. Current Poyen students Alexis Burns and Mylee Hobbs also joined the cast in minor roles as Josie and Maria, fellow office workers at Consolidated Companies.
Other lead roles were played by 2020 MCHS graduate Mariah Whitley, who shined in the role of Doralee, and 2021 graduate Macee Harper, who did an amazing job portraying Violet. Alex Savage, a member of the 2019 graduating class at Magnet Cove, also greatly impressed the audience with his performance as Mr. Hart.
Other lauded performances included 2019 MCHS graduate Gabby Rudolph as Roz, and 2021 graduate Konor Riggan as Mr. Tinsworthy. Fellow alumni Zach Wacaster and Catherine Hammons, 2020 and 2021 MCHS graduates, respectively, assisted the production in backstage and technical roles.
The performances Friday evening were lively, engaging and hilarious. The cast sang beautifully, the scene-to-scene transitions were expertly carried out in midnight-blue lighting and shadows and the story carried along at a nice pace, with a healthy dose of humor that belied the seriousness of the subject. The alumni shined in the major roles, and the whole cast’s energetic synchronization of tunes and dance made the entire show a treat for the lucky audience.
The overall feel of the production was a fun and pleasant surprise--a laugh-out-loud production that handled the subject matter with playfulness, yet still gave the important aspects their due spotlight. The younger members of the production were not as familiar with the story as the older ones initially, but all cast members were able to see the modern relevance of the issues showcased in the musical.
Beck said he has greatly enjoyed this latest production but is looking forward to wrapping up after the final shows over the weekend and spending some quality time with his loving wife of 18 years, Amy, as the couple have not seen a lot of each other in the last couple of months due to Beck’s involvement with the production.
Beck printed a heartfelt note of appreciation on the rear of the show’s program, expressing the utmost gratitude for his wife, the students, everyone associated with the show, the parents and the school’s administration for all the support and assistance he and the other players have received during the last nine weeks of exhaustive rehearsals and preparation.