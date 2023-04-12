The Main Street Malvern board recently selected new officers. Clare Graham now serves as president, Kristian Miller as vice president, Mandy Ledbetter as treasurer and Megan Hobbs as secretary.
Our board is affiliated with Main Street Arkansas, the state program committed to preserving and strengthening historic downtowns and Main streets across our state. Our board has added planters and trash cans, the information board and bench and the Malvern downtown flags to our Main Street. We have some new and exciting ideas for our future and can’t wait to share what we’ve got in the works!
Our board is made up of Main Street business owners, community activists and local people who want to see our Main Street thrive. For more information or to get involved please reach out to any board member or email us at malverndowntowndevelopment@gmail.com