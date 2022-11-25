John and Melanie Cook are the proud owners of Malvern Hill Vineyards, located at 551 Thunderbird Loop out in Traskwood.
Their pleasant farm and vineyard property features perfectly lined rows of fruits and vegetables, gently sloping hills, a spacious green lawn, and a quaint little structure that you would assume to be an expertly-updated original home, but it’s actually a brand new building lovingly built by John, a novice builder who did the impossible with only electric tools in hand and a blueprint in his brain.
This beautiful 20-acre expanse has been painstakingly planted and sown over the last few years and is maintained full-time by John, who retired from a corporate career as Security Director with Stephens, Inc. and now gives his all to the vineyards. Melanie does her fair share when she’s done each day with her telecommuting duties for Revolution Bag, a plastics manufacturer.
Melanie and John have poured their heart and soul into the vineyards, and it shows in the manicured landscape, the bountiful harvests, the fresh white paint, the thoughtful decorations, and the easy smiles on their faces as they greet each visitor.
The small white farm house has a sturdy covered wraparound porch and is decked out right now in impressive Christmas elegance and illumination—as is the interior, in keeping with the holiday season. The inside features a gorgeous wood plank ceiling and hardwood floors, a sophisticated mix of new and antique furnishings, and exquisitely rustic crafts, some on simple display and others available for purchase.
Malvern Hill Vineyards has a lot to offer. The little white farm house at MHV would be the perfect scene for a ladies’ afternoon tea service, which Melanie said they’ve recently been considering. And they’ve hosted one or two weddings, which came off without a hitch, so they look forward to more of those happy celebrations at the farm.
The snow machine Melanie and John brought in for the start of the Christmas season adds a great touch to photographs. John and Melanie welcome people to come out and capture a few Kodak moments on their beautiful grounds. And they will likely start inviting food trucks out to the farm during their frequent multi-vendor fair events, which are a great place for locals to get fresh farm produce and naturally handmade goods.
The Cooks have been married for 12 years and have worked hard the last couple of years to get Malvern Hill Vineyards up and running. They had a fat, colorful pumpkin patch this fall; they decorated to theme and had a scary Haunted Farm House at Halloween; and they just kicked off their Farmhouse Christmas event this past Saturday, at which numerous local vendors showed up with delicious baked goods, holiday platters, farm fresh items, seasonal decor, handmade cards and crafts, toys, ornaments and a whole lot more.
Future events to look forward to at the vineyards will include an awesome explosion of color this coming spring, when over 16,000 daffodils bloom, peaking in March. The Cooks planted the daffodils as an enduring way to honor cancer patients each year.
Spring at Malvern Hill Vineyards will be followed by the long and fruitful growing season, and all the blessings it is sure to bring. John and Melanie hope more locals will pay them a visit in the coming year and see what all they have to offer.
Malvern Hill Vineyards is open for business every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving. For more information, call 501-366-2140.