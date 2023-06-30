The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is overflowing and is asking for some gentle souls in need of a best friend to come claim one or more of these adorable animals!
Several are being considered as “Code Red” cases because, as administrators with the shelter stated online, “We are juggling space but don't have options.”
According to the ASPCA, around 6.3 million animals become shelter residents every year in America, with about an equal mix of dogs and cats. About 920,000 of those animals are euthanized. Those statistics were declining steadily over the last couple of decades, but the numbers are on the rise once again, as the local shelter can attest.
Practically every day, staff and selfless volunteers at the shelter are contacted about stray and unwanted animals seen throughout the county. The task of providing a loving and safe home for these animals never ends, and the need to assist these sweet pups and kitties has never been more urgent.
If you can’t make room for a new furry best friend in your home, please consider donating a bag of Pedigree or similar brand dog food. Donations may be dropped off at the City of Malvern Arkansas Animal Shelter, located at 2625 Canine Dr. in Malvern. You can also place orders to be shipped directly to the shelter. Call 501-304-0000 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page for more information.