wenty-six elementary and junior Beta Club members from Malvern Schools attended National Convention last week and competed in several different events.
Students were winners in the following competitions: Ahtziry Camacho, 4th place Jewelry, Aisslyn Camacho, 5th place Jewelry and 6th place fifth grade Spanish, Amy Bucio-Andrade, 5th place fourth grade Spanish, Jolett Cervantes, 5th place sixth grade Spanish, Annie Dial, 7th place Jewelry and 10th place Color Photography, and Miley Pascual 10th place Sculpture.
The members originally competed and received awards during their State Convention held in January. Their victories at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level.
Four elementary Beta members were also named as Premier Performers. Along with other Beta students from around the county, they learned and practiced a professionally arranged performance for the convention’s opening ceremony.
Premier Performer students were Jazlean Hernandez, Skylar Milner, Tyger Gentry, and Bella Thompson. The students were accompanied to Louisville by their parents, principals LaQuita Jones and Meredith McCormack, and Beta Club sponsors Brigette Williams, Brenda Rush, and Brittney Jobe.
The National Convention, held in Louisville, Kentucky, provided all students the opportunity to compete. Over 5,000 Elementary Beta (grades 4-5), 8,000 Junior Beta (grades 6-8) and 7,900 Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students represented their schools both virtually and in-person this week.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.