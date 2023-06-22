A local coalition presented information to the Malvern SD School Board at their June 12 meeting, related to state guidelines that are in place to ensure racial equity among faculty in the classroom.
The “Malvern Citizens for Positive Change” presented similar information to the the board at a meeting in March 2017, but members of the group wanted to address the school officials again because they feel that not enough has been done to ensure proper representation in the classrooms of the Malvern School District.
“This is the second time that we’ve presented the very same presentation,” said Marion Gibson, who spoke on behalf of the Citizens.
Gibson said their prior appeal to the Superintendent and the School Board was to voice their concern for a deficit in African-American representation among the teaching staff. She said that not enough progress has been made in the interval.
“I think that we made some progress—there was a lot of hiring that was taking place. But I think that we’ve lost traction, and we’re probably back to where we were before we started, due to resignations and so forth,” Gibson said.
Information shared by the district in the 2022 Annual Report to the Public shows that the ethnic composition among students is 51.3 percent Caucasian/White, 28.6 African American/Black, 9.8 percent Hispanic/Latino, 9.9 percent two or more races, 0.3 percent American Indian/Alaskan, and 0.1 percent Asian.
The district has about 1,821 students enrolled and 159 teachers on staff. MSD standings by campus regarding race among certified staff are as follows:
MES has 43 White, 10 Black, zero Hispanic and one Asian staff member.
WIS has 23 White, 5 Black, zero Hispanic and two Asian staff members.
MMS has 23 White, seven Black, zero Hispanic and zero Asian staff members.
MHS has 37 White, five Black, one Hispanic and two Asian staff members.
“There appears to be challenges with recruitment of African-American teachers and administrators, and once recruited, there appears to be issues with regards to retention,” Gibson said. The data also points to a serious lack of Hispanic educators, as the student body makeup is almost 10 percent Hispanic, yet the district only employs one person of Hispanic race among the certified staff.
Read the full story in Wednesday's June 21 newspaper edition.