Circuit Court Judge Chris Williams stopped by the Malvern City Council agenda meeting Tuesday evening to administer the oath of office for several local officials who are currently embarking on the start of their elected duties for 2023.
Williams expressed a fondness and appreciation for the role of local officials at the meeting, noting that he had begun his own career as a member of the Malvern City Council before becoming City Attorney, on his way to the bench.
Williams recited the oath and received confirmations of agreement from City Clerk/Treasurer Kim Taber, City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft, and the numerous City Council members who will lead our fair city toward success and future development for the next four years.
The Malvern City Council is now comprised of members Sam Bryant and William Wilson sitting in Positions 1 and 2, respectively, of Ward 1; Lynn Davis and J. Wayne Reynolds, Positions 1 and 2 in Ward 2; Peggy Lusinger and Mathew Keenan, Positions 1 and 2 for Ward 3; and Michael Smith and David Cross, Positions 1 and 2 for Ward 4.
After the oaths were taken, the newly sworn-in members at the agenda meeting covered items of business that will be discussed at the next regular City Council meeting, which will be held Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the new board room designated specifically for that purpose. The new board room is located within the new Malvern Police Department, housed in the old Fred’s building along South Main Street at the foot of the viaduct.