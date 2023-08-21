The Malvern City Council held its regular monthly business meeting on Monday August 14th at the Malvern Police Station. Those present at the meeting include Mayor Weldon, City clerk/treasurer Taber, City attorney Ashcraft, all elected council members, various members of the city police, fire, water and street department, local citizens and others.
After an invocation by Mayor Weldon and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance the meeting was called to order by the mayor and roll was taken by the clerk. A motion and second was made to accept the minutes of the council’s regular monthly meeting from July as well as a motion and second to approve minutes from a special meeting held July 24th. No discussion on these minutes and no opposed votes were noted.
City department reports were sent to council members prior to the meeting. A motion and second to accept these department reports was made and with no discussion; all approved.
In old business the third and final reading of an ordinance to update the zoning of the main street area to include an overlay was announced, read and passed with no new discussion.
In new business an ordinance was read to levy city tax monies for the year 2024 to the City Fire and Police Pension. This is done each year in accordance with Arkansas state law. There are no changes to this levy from last year which will use millage from real estate taxes to give 5 mills to the city, 0.5 mills to Malvern Police and 1 mill to Malvern Fire. Mayor Weldon reiterated that this is the same amount as previous years and must be voted on by the council each year. Roll was called and all members approved.
An amendment to a previous voted on ordinance to accept designated property outside the city limits into the Malvern city limits was read. This amendment changes the owner of the land to the correctly listed business. The previous ordainace had incorrectly listed the development company of the property instead of the owner. This change simply updates to the corrected information. There was a motion and second to approve this change; none opposed.
Also in new business was for the council to approve a new city water connected on Cooper Road. This connection is outside the city limits but the water line is there to be able to be connected. Motion and second made and all approved.
A motion and second was made to re-appoint Dara Casey to the City Planning Commission for another term. All council members voted in favor of the reappointment.
