The Malvern City Council held their December meeting at their brand-new meeting spot in the new Malvern Police Department, located on North Main Street in the refurbished Fred’s building.
This month’s meeting was considered a special occasion for many reasons in addition to its being the first meeting to be held in the beautifully updated space that was designed specifically for City Council meetings to take place. It was also the last meeting Alderwoman Mary Fraction, Alderman Larry Stiles and City Clerk/Treasurer Phyllis Dial will attend during their tenure.
Because the meeting was such a notable occasion, a brief ceremony took place before the course of normal business began. The colors were presented by the city’s honor guard, composed of officers Corporal Tristan Moore and Josh Inglis, as well as firefighters Capt. Eli Prell and Hoseman Zach Wacaster.
Dial’s daughter, Heather Dial Sanders, sang the National Anthem, and Mayor Weldon led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Hank Mitchell, pastor at Victory Praise and Worship, gave a prayerful dedication of the new building. Weldon took a moment to thank Warden Jared Byers and Deputy Warden Tasha Griffin from the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections, Ouachita River Unit for their service to the city and noted the city seal which now hangs behind the dais in the new chambers, which was hand carved by a local inmate at the ADC. She then welcomed everyone formally to the meeting and asked Chaplain Glen Alston to give the invocation.
After the minutes from last month’s meeting and all current Departmental Reports were approved, the Council moved to old business. the first of which was a second reading by title only of an ordinance adopting the 2022 Edition of the Civil Services Rules and Regulations. The ordinance will be given its third and final reading at the next meeting.
A motion was made and seconded to reappoint Dottie Tarlton to another three-year term as the at-large member of the Parks Committee, which was unanimously approved.
The Council then voted to accept the lowest bid for maintenance of the Oak Ridge Cemetery and authorized Weldon to sign a contract with Enviro Services. Enviro is also the current company in contract to perform the work, and Weldon said she and other city officials were more than happy with what the company had done at the cemetery to this point.
Next up was the contract with HSC for 911 services. The Council voted to table the discussion on this subject until 2022 figures for the department’s operation were reviewed and finalized.
An ordinance assessing a franchise fee for water usage in the City of Rockport received its first reading. The Council members voted to suspend the rules and conduct second and third readings by title only. After the subsequent readings, the Council voted to declare and emergency and adopt the ordinance as Ordinance No. 2022-09.
The next item on the agenda was the first reading of an ordinance setting salaries for elected officials for the term beginning Jan. 1 of next year. The Council moved further to suspend the rules to give the ordinance a second and third reading by title only, whereby the Council voted unanimously to adopt the legislation, noted as Ordinance No. 2022-10, and to declare an emergency to quicken the process in time for the next meeting.
A resolution adopting the city’s 2023 budget, minus a $90,000 payment that would fund the city’s portion of the 911 system, received a unanimous vote in the affirmative and was adopted as Resolution No. 10-2022, “A Resolution Providing for the Appropriation of Funds for the Operation of the City of Malvern, Arkansas, Providing for the Budget for the Year 2023.”
A resolution was introduced to adopt the 2023 budget for the city’s Water and Sewer Department. All Council members voted for, and the motion carried and was adopted as Resolution No. 11-2022.
The next item up for business was a resolution amending the city’s 2022 budget to appropriate more money for the city’s bond fund, county sales tax fund and American Rescue Act Fund. All Council members voted in the affirmative, and the legislation was designated at Resolution No. 12-2022, the title of which being, “A Resolution Amending the Resolution No. 16-2021 and the 2022 Adopted Budget for the Purpose of Appropriating the Funds Received from the American Rescue Act and Appropriating Additional Monies to the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Fund.”
After all items of business were addressed, Weldon recognized Council Member Mary Fraction, who has represented Ward 1 on the City Council since 1993 and who will be retiring at the end of the year. Weldon also recognized Alderman Larry Stiles, who has served the citizens of Ward 4 since Dec. 1987.
Finally, Weldon honored Phyllis Dial for her time serving the city of Malvern. Dial began working for the city in March 1976 and has held the position of City Clerk/Treasurer since Jan. 1981. Weldon presented all three with a plaque of commemoration and thanked each of them sincerely for their noble service.
The next Malvern City Council meeting will take place Monday, Jan 2, 2023, at their official home within the new MPD building. Meetings start promptly at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public. For more information, visit www.malvernar.gov.