Mayor Brenda Weldon called June’s City Council meeting to order Monday night, June 12, 2023. Present with Mayor Weldon were city clerk/treasurer Kim Taber, city attorney Cecelia Ashcraft and council members. Council members Keenan and Bryant were not in attendance.
First order of business was to approve the meeting minutes from May. Motion passed with no changes to previous minutes noted. Department reports were distributed to council members. Councilman Cross asked several questions of the Mayor about changes in the city and county sales tax numbers. Mayor Weldon responded that she does not have data about county numbers but she does know that city numbers were different this time as several businesses were given rebates for sales tax. She explained that while this is not uncommon, this past cycle of data did have a larger than normal rebate for one local business. Weldon will speak to County Judge Thornton and see if she can get an explanation for the difference in county numbers. Councilman Cross did note that the city is still on track for budgeting for this year.
Read the full story in Wednesday's June 14 newspaper edition.