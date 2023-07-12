Mayor Brenda Weldon presided over the monthly city council meeting for July Monday night. After calling the meeting to order, the invocation and pledge, city clerk/treasure Taber called the row. Absent from the meeting was Alderman William WIlson. All other council members were present along with city attorney Ashcraft and several local city employees.
A motion and second was made to approve the minutes from last month’s meeting, with no discussion, the minutes were approved. Department reports were distributed electronically to the council, motion and second to approve. Councilman Dave Cross asked the mayor where the council could see the income from alcohol sales taxes. Mayor Weldon explained any new monies from alcohol sales were included in the financial report as a new line item. Being no other discussion; all reports were approved.
In old business the second reading of an amendment of the zoning code for the main street district to provide an overlay. This will be read for its third and final reading and vote next month.
