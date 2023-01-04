Organizers of the events are excited to come together with the public for multiple celebrations and festivities that will take place in Malvern to honor King, his dedication to nonviolent activism, and the legislative changes that took place in America due, in part, to his actions and fine example.
King was an African American religious leader and civil rights activist who worked tirelessly with other like-minded citizens around the country to usher in the civil rights movement, which was a nonviolent struggle to ensure social justice and equality for African Americans throughout the mid- 1950s and ‘60s.
King and many of his fellow activists helped bring about impactful pieces of legislation, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the last of which was enacted April 11, 1968, one week after King was assassinated by gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
King’s example in life and sacrifice in death affected the entire nation and opened doors of communication and change, although many would say there’s still much work that needs to be done to bring true equality and understanding to the nation.
Malvern’s month-long schedule of celebrating the life and legacy of King will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7, with the M.L.K. Breakfast. This annual event is happening this year at the Obie B. Williams Multi-Purpose Center, located at 220 Vine St. in Malvern.
Rev. Rodrick l. McCollum Sr., Pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport, will be the morning’s key speaker, and the event is made possible with assistance by Chairperson Willie Booth and Co-Chairperson Fannie Ready.
“Rev. McCollum truly has a servant’s heart and is an asset to be body of Christ,” according to a statement from event organizers. “He continues to be a student of God’s Word…ever learning.” McCollum is a favored host of the annual events and will bring the true impact of King’s legacy to the forefront during the morning breakfast gathering.
Tickets to the Breakfast will be $10 for adults and $5 for students or children ages 12 and under. Please contact Ready at 501-304-2639 or Beverly Lomack at 501-337-8110 for more information.
The next event in the lineup will be the City-Wide Prayer Service on Wednesday, Jan. 11, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Rev. Henry Mitchell is the Chairperson for this event, and the public is invited to attend the gathering, which will take place at the Victory Praise and Worship Church located at 404 N. Banks Street in Malvern. Those who can’t attend in person are urged to join in at that hour of their own accord, in their own space, and lend their prayers to the communal spirit of the event.
