Thirty-eight students from Malvern Elementary, Wilson Intermediate, and Malvern Middle School were inducted into the Malvern Elementary and Junior Beta Clubs Tuesday, September 13 at the MHS Bailey Auditorium.
The evening started with a video showcasing all of the Beta Club activities from last year. Current Beta Club members conducted the induction ceremony by lighting candles and sharing the pillars of Beta Club with the students and their families. Speakers included Brad Saling, Kylie Barbary, Carli Gragg, Blayne Meek, and Jayda Bragg.
Incoming Junior Beta Club President Lilly Bankson welcomed students and families and Elementary Beta Co-Secretary Madison Plumlee led inductees in the Beta pledge. Principals from the three buildings, Meredith McCormack, LaQuita Jones, and Ben Dial recognized each student as they received their certificates, membership cards, and pins. Twelve current Beta students were also promoted from Elementary to Junior Beta Club as part of the ceremony.
Malvern Elementary Beta Club includes students in grades 4-5. Junior Beta Club is for students in grades 6-8. Students inducted met the following membership criteria based on the 2021-2022 school year: achieving Ready or Exceeding on all ACT Aspire Subject tests, GPA of 3.25 or higher, no grades below a B, and no in school or out of school suspension or detention hall.
These criteria were established to align the club with National Beta Club’s purpose to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership, and service. New members will be added each year based on these criteria for the 2022-2023 school year. Malvern Elementary and Junior Beta Club sponsors are Brigette Williams, Brenda Rush, and Brittney Jobe.