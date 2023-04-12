The Malvern Fire Department Local #2276 makes it their mission to protect the public from fire and other potential hazards on a daily basis, but they also work tirelessly to support the community in unexpected ways.
For instance, the Malvern Professional Firefighters “Local 2276 Scholarship Fund” has been handing out financial assistance, in the form of $500 scholarships, to Hot Spring County students for the last few years. They are raising money for that purpose once again with an upcoming Open Bass Tournament, scheduled to take place on April 16 at the Fish Hatchery Ramp in Lake Hamilton.
Competitors will take to the water from the first “safe light” until 3 p.m. that afternoon. Fishers will compete for bragging rights, but even better, for one of numerous prizes that are being given away that day. The top prize is a 55-inch flat-screen TV, but other prizes include fishing gear, outdoor attire, golf clubs, a bird feeder, tools, outdoor recreational seating, and a bunch of other cool items.
This event will be a great opportunity for fishing aficionados and amateur anglers, alike, to show off their skills with a rod & reel, spending quality time out on the lake while supporting higher education for the youth of HSC at the same time.
Sponsors signed on to support the event, so far, include Farmers Co-op, Family Market, Malvern Country Club, Smith Drug and Compound, Lowe’s, TSC Tractor Supply Co., LifeNet, Winner’s Circle, Walmart, Southern Bancorp. Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehab, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Malvern Pawn & Gun, KB Roofing, Let Er’ Rip Outdoors, Panther Pass Grocery & Gas, Mark Cramer State Farm, R & R Truss, The Gregg Orr Auto Collection, Malvern Insurance, El Parian, NAPA, Community Care Rx, Atwoods, and several others.
These area businesses have climbed on board to help the Malvern Fire Dept. continue their mission of encouraging HSC youth to further their schooling, enhancing the lives of them and their families now, and for future generations that will certainly benefit from the greater opportunities in life that result from family members taking the initiative to enhance their knowledge and education.
Entry fee for the competition is $80, with an optional $10 fee for big bass competitors. There’s also an optional $10 trash fish category, and a 1lb. “dead fish” penalty. Competitors will pay at the ramp and will take off in order of payment. The big prize money will be 50 percent of the take-in, with the other half going to the scholarship fund.
Show your support for the Malvern Fire Department and for the youth of Hot Spring County by participating in this awesome event! Please call Carter Greathouse at 501-282-2458 or email fish@IAFF2276.org with any questions.