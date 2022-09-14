The Malvern City Council met Monday evening for their regularly-scheduled monthly meeting. Several interesting items of business were on the agenda, including a resolution approving bonuses for local law enforcement and talk of a vehicle donation to the Magnet Cove Fire Department.
Under old business, “An ordinance levying city taxes for the year 2023 for General Fund, Police Pension and Relief, and Firemen’s Pension and Relief” received a second reading by title only. The ordinance outlines levies in the amount of five mills for City General Fund, .5 mill for Police Pension and Relief, and one mill for Firemen Pension and Relief. The ordinance will be on the agenda of next month’s meeting to receive its third and final reading.
A proposed amendment to the city’s current Noise Ordinance received its third reading by title only. The measure was adopted after receiving a unanimous affirmative vote.
New business included a resolution approving a $5,000 bonus stipend for local police officers and a corresponding amendment to the budget. Weldon reminded the members that the move was necessary because the bonus was previously approved by the Arkansas General Assembly through passage of Act 224 of 2022, which appropriated $50,000,000 for a one-time salary stipend for eligible full-time officers.
The city voted to amend the budget and appropriate a total of $107,650 for the bonuses and associated FICA and Medicare contributions.
Next on the agenda was a proposal to donate a fire truck currently belonging to the Malvern Fire Department to their fellow firefighters stationed in Magnet Cove.
Chief Jeremy Harper recently received a letter from Magnet Cove Fire Department Chief Brian Billings. Billings stated that his department only has two trucks in operation currently, and one of them is in pretty bad shape and not adequate for the department’s needs.
“This engine is not reliable and has several issues starting, running, and operating,” Billings’ letter stated. “This truck is our only backup engine and inadequate to serve the growing population and additional tasks we take on.”
Billings’ letter went on to state that his department simply cannot afford to replace the vehicle, but that he had recently learned that the Malvern department would soon be decommissioning one of its trucks, Engine-6. “We understand this engine is being placed out of service from your department and we feel as if it would be a fantastic addition to replace our outdated truck that at times simply doesn’t even run,” the letter stated.
Some council members voiced concerns about setting precedents for future policy and the true value of the truck in question. Harper informed the attendees that trucks in the future would likely be sold because they plan to replace those vehicles in a more timely manner, but the truck that needs to be replaced is the oldest such apparatus in the county that is still in operation. logic and circumstance would dictate that it should be the next one to be taken out of commission, and the need of Magnet Cove department is obvious, so he would love to provide them with a better vehicle that the city is basically done with, anyway.
Harper said that others he had spoken to about the value of the vehicle being donated put the estimate well under the $20,000 value guideline, so the city should feel confident in their authority to make this one-time donation, but he would be able to provide a more concrete evaluation if needed. He said Engine-6 still has some life left in it, and he would like to see it donated to the Magnet Cove station as a direct benefit to another department in this county.
Read the full story in Thursday's Sept. 14 newspaper edition.