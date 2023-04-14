Local volunteers are gearing up for the 23rd annual Summer Cereal Drive, presented once again by THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank.
“Since 2000, teams across central and south Arkansas have competed to provide the most cereal to our neighbors facing hardships — particularly children — during summer months,” according to the Arkansas Foodbank website. “While many of us look forward to summer, 1 in 5 children in our state face increased levels of food insecurity as schools close classrooms and kitchens during summer break.”
The sad fact is, Arkansas ranks 2nd in the nation for food insecurity. Those suffering from “food insecurity” do not know where their next meal is coming from. And over 23 percent of children in the state have “limited access to adequate food”, especially during summer months.
Too many Arkansans are struggling right now to provide food for their families. Even households with two parents working full-time are still having trouble making ends meet, especially during these last few years of rising prices and a weak economy.
The THV11 Summer Cereal Drive makes a huge impact in the lives of these Arkansas families, and the individuals, organizations and area businesses who have partnered with the ASU Three Rivers & Friends Community Team over the last few years have been an important part of that effort.
“This is our fifth year to do the Summer Cereal Drive,” Team Captain, Angela Sexton, said. “Our county has collected over 31,700 boxes in the last four years…I want to definitely commend the entire county on the effort.”
