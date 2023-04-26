Malvern: The 30th Annual Malvern High School Baccalaureate Service will be held at Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:30 PM. The speaker for the event will be Rev. Shantell Hinton Hill.
A native of Conway, Arkansas, Shantell is married to Rev. Jeremy Hill. They recently welcomed their first child, Sophie June, to their growing family. Shantell obtained a Master of Divinity from Vanderbilt Divinity School. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the National Society of Black Engineers. She is also an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Her vocational experiences include work as a Process Control Engineer, a Bible teacher, and as Assistant University Chaplain at Vanderbilt University.
At Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, Shantell focuses on community engagement, faith-based coalition building and narrative change to imagine more just communities in Arkansas. Notable markers of her work include the recent formation of the Micah Fellows Program, a fellowship opportunity bringing together local faith leaders to expand their theological education and praxis while receiving grants and training to focus on economic justice and advocacy.
Read the full story in Wednesday's April 26 newspaper edition.