Community leaders and members of the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce convened Friday afternoon at Malvern Hill Vineyards, located at 551 Thunderbird Loop in Traskwood, to usher in spring and simultaneously welcome the locally-owned family farm/vineyard property into the fold with a proper ribbon cutting ceremony.
Owners John and Melanie Cook were thrilled to host the local business community at their gorgeous 20-acre spread, which they’ve diligently worked for the past few years to raise to its current flourishing state.
Spring at MHV has officially sprung, as evidenced by thousands of blooming daffodils and a table heavily-laden with an impressive crop of ripe and healthy tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, yellow squash and more—a bounty that not just any ole’ body could grow…and I know, because I’ve tried!
John retired from his corporate security job several years ago to pursue his dream of working the land, and he’s obviously found his calling. Each year has brought challenges that would make some growers turn in the trowel, but not John. His commitment to doing what it takes, and Melanie’s constant support, have made the vineyard property a real gem in the local growing community, which the Cook couple have embraced heartily.
“This is his dream, and he has put so much work into it,” Melanie said of her husband. “And I’m so proud of him.”
