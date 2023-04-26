Malvern-Hot Spring County Library
Photo by Virginia Pitts.

This week the Malvern Hot Spring County Library has lots to celebrate. Along with National Library week across the country being held April 23-April 29, our library is turning 95 years old!

Happy Birthday Malvern HSC Library!

The theme of National Library Week this year is “There’s more to the story”. Here is a little more of our library’s story. In 1899 a group of local women came together to build a collection of books for loaning and sharing with each other. In order to borrow a book from the collection a woman must have first donated a book to share. The collection grew and was stored in several places throughout our town, including for a time at the Hot Spring County Courthouse.

In 1939 citizens of Malvern approved a tax to help support a local library. This moved the previously private book collection to be able to be used by the public. This tax supported building a site to house books and materials that could be used by all citizens of the area.

