This week the Malvern Hot Spring County Library has lots to celebrate. Along with National Library week across the country being held April 23-April 29, our library is turning 95 years old!
Happy Birthday Malvern HSC Library!
The theme of National Library Week this year is “There’s more to the story”. Here is a little more of our library’s story. In 1899 a group of local women came together to build a collection of books for loaning and sharing with each other. In order to borrow a book from the collection a woman must have first donated a book to share. The collection grew and was stored in several places throughout our town, including for a time at the Hot Spring County Courthouse.
In 1939 citizens of Malvern approved a tax to help support a local library. This moved the previously private book collection to be able to be used by the public. This tax supported building a site to house books and materials that could be used by all citizens of the area.
