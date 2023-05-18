It’s almost time once again for the whole neighborhood to come “All Together Now”—for the 2023 Summer Reading Program at the Malvern-HSC Library!
The Summer Reading Program is eight weeks set aside in the summer when the library invites visitors of all ages to come delve into a world of reading fun, take part in creative and engaging activities, and enjoy special events that are designed to encourage everyone—from babies to the elderly—to read (or be read to), and to benefit from all the free and fabulous aspects of the program.
Reading doesn’t have to be a chore—it should be an awesome adventure, and the Summer Reading Program holds true to that idea by hosting games, guest speakers, group story times, arts & crafts, plenty of prizes, and amazing activities! Plus, the program allows readers to set a personal reading goal and complete it at their own comfortable pace.
Readers log their minutes as they make their way through their choice of books, educational theme-related crafts, special activities and reading challenges. Time spent reading helps them earn special rewards and cool prizes like squishy toys, Lego sets, tote bags and gift cards, just to name a few. Adult readers can get cool stuff, too, just by keeping track of how much time they spend immersed in a good book.
The 2023 Summer Reading Program runs June 1-Aug. 4 and showcases this year’s theme of “All Together Now”, with a Mr. Rogers-motif throughout the library, as well as activities centered on both the theme and the continual mission of fostering a lifelong love of reading throughout the community.
“Our Summer Reading program is bigger and better than ever to help you make this a great summer,” according to the library’s public info about the program. “Join us at the library this summer for an ‘All Together Now’, won’t you be my neighbor adventure!”
The library has been appealing to the public for weeks now, asking them to decorate cardboard boxes like miniature representations of their very own homes and businesses, for special feature at the library and as a creative way to explore the theme and come together as a community.
Read the full story in Thursday's May 18 newspaper edition.