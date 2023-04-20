The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club held their monthly meeting for April at the Henson Benson Foundation, located at 22560 Hwy. 67 in Malvern on Thursday, April 13.
“The Henson Benson Foundation aspires to teach, through mentorships and positive encouragement, how the principles of compassion, open-mindedness, and being an action-driven community are key motivating influences that shape the success of future generations,” as stated in an informational booklet pertaining to the foundation.
The Henson Benson Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation established by Dr. Samuel G. Benson, M.D., a Hot Spring County native born to an esteemed family in the Perla community in 1935.
Benson graduated from Malvern Colored High School in 1952 and would leave HSC to further his education at the University of Nebraska. He completed his medical internship at New York’s Bellvue Hospital and his residency at Stanford University Hospital. He would establish a private practice in California, becoming a world-renowned scientist, forensic psychiatrist and humanitarian before his death in 2015.
Benson wanted to promote leadership and success and inspire others within the African American community in his hometown, and he wanted to safeguard the noted history of everyday life and the changes that took place in his community. To that end, Benson established the foundation in 2010 and recruited local friends and family for managerial support.
The name “Henson” in the organization’s moniker was inspired by Dr. Benson’s great-grandfather, Taylor Henson. Henson was a former slave from Texas who made a name for himself in HSC as a prominent businessman and vast landowner who struck oil in 1922.
